Orlando vocal ensemble Voctave celebrate the season with Steinmetz show next week

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 2:05 pm

Voctave celebrate the season during their hometown show next week
Courtesy Photo
Voctave celebrate the season during their hometown show next week

Central Florida-based Voctave are here to spread some sonorous seasonal cheer with their holiday program, A Voctave Christmas.

The 11-member a cappella group has performed and recorded around the world, notching multiple hits on streaming platforms and over 150 million views on their videos, making their return to a hometown Orlando stage all the more special.

Voctave reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts with their holiday album The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, which included festive favorites like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

And though you won’t be dashing through any snow (there may be a bit of chill in the night air), you will be caroling the night away with Voctave as they perform alongside the Bach Festival Orchestra, conducted by John V. Sinclair. Voctave live on the Steinmetz stage is an experience you don’t want to miss.

7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $25-$65.

A Voctave Christmas

A Voctave Christmas

Tue., Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

$25-$65
