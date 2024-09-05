Orlando venue Will's Pub marks 29 years with some loud live music this weekend

Goodbye 20s!

By on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 at 1:20 pm

click to enlarge Double Bubble help Will's Pub celebrate 29 years - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Double Bubble help Will's Pub celebrate 29 years
Orlando music venue — winner of "Best Bar Overall" in our 2024 Best of Orlando Readers Poll — Will's Pub is celebrating 29 years of spirits and spirited mayhem with (what else?) some live music this wekend.

The Mills 50 bar hosts three different anniversary events that go a long way toward showing off the Pub's essential eclecticism. First off, on Friday night (Sept. 6), Kaleigh Baker's Someday Honey throws down with a dreamy rock-folk hybrid. On Saturday (Sept. 7), things get louder with Cat Company, Pulses, Sails Ahead, Mode and Burial Joy. And finally it's all-out war on Sunday night (Sept. 8) with the "Will's Ponx" event featuring the stacked local lineup of M.A.C.E., Double Bubble, Future Bartenderz, Petty Thefts and Vicious Dreams. (Take a nap that afternoon!)

Tickets will be available at the door or through the venue's website.

Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Matthew Moyer

