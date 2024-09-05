Orlando venue Will's Pub marks 29 years with some loud live music this weekend

The Mills 50 bar hosts three different anniversary events that go a long way toward showing off the Pub's essential eclecticism. First off, on Friday night (Sept. 6), Kaleigh Baker's Someday Honey throws down with a dreamy rock-folk hybrid. On Saturday (Sept. 7), things get louder with Cat Company, Pulses, Sails Ahead, Mode and Burial Joy. And finally it's all-out war on Sunday night (Sept. 8) with the "Will's Ponx" event featuring the stacked local lineup of M.A.C.E., Double Bubble, Future Bartenderz, Petty Thefts and Vicious Dreams. (Take a nap that afternoon!)
