Orlando synthesists pay tribute to Mort Garson at this weekend's 'Modern Moog' event

Guitars are not welcome, but bring your houseplants for a sound bath

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 11:10 am

Aaron's Home and other local synthesists pay tribute to Mort Garson
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Aaron's Home and other local synthesists pay tribute to Mort Garson
Synth magus Mort Garson may no longer be with us, but the bleep-bloop trailblazer left an outsized musical legacy that is spurring on musicians young and old to this day.

Garson was one of the first composer-musicians to really put the then-new Moog Modular synth — an imposing wall of wires and dials, not the classic synth- pop keyboard — through its paces with relentlessly imaginative (and reverently reissued) albums like the “music for plants” anthology Plantasia and diabolical soundscape Black Mass (guess what that one’s about!).

On Friday, celebrate Garson’s life during the Modern Moog event, which sees a handful of local Moogers rally under Garson’s banner. Aaron’s Home does a rare reunion set of space-age ambience. Pressurewave, a clear disciple of Garson who started up the modular-friendly event series Circuit Church, whips up left-field techno from modular synths. Weirdo duo Malverde craft an anarchic, Residents-y howl with a tangle of old synths and a violin. Also appearing is ambient act Flipp_er from Miami. Guitars not welcome.

8 p.m. Friday, March 22, Will’s Pub.

Fri., March 22, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$10-$15

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

March 20, 2024

