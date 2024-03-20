Orlando synthesists pay tribute to Mort Garson at this weekend's 'Modern Moog' event

Garson was one of the first composer-musicians to really put the then-new Moog Modular synth — an imposing wall of wires and dials, not the classic synth- pop keyboard — through its paces with relentlessly imaginative (and reverently reissued) albums like the “music for plants” anthology Plantasia and diabolical soundscape Black Mass (guess what that one’s about!).
On Friday, celebrate Garson’s life during the Modern Moog event, which sees a handful of local Moogers rally under Garson’s banner. Aaron’s Home does a rare reunion set of space-age ambience. Pressurewave, a clear disciple of Garson who started up the modular-friendly event series Circuit Church, whips up left-field techno from modular synths. Weirdo duo Malverde craft an anarchic, Residents-y howl with a tangle of old synths and a violin. Also appearing is ambient act Flipp_er from Miami. Guitars not welcome.
8 p.m. Friday, March 22, Will’s Pub.
