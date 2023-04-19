Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Orlando singer/songwriter Zoya Zafar returns with gorgeous new single "Wordz"

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Zoya Zafar blesses Orlando with new music this week - Photo by Stephanie Dowling
Photo by Stephanie Dowling
Zoya Zafar blesses Orlando with new music this week

After emerging on the scene and capturing the local music cognoscenti in the mid-2010s, Orlando artist Zoya Zafar went relatively quiet for several years. Last year, she began performing live again, and now she's finally unveiling new music for the first time in four years.

Just-released single "Wordz" is a furtherance of the atmospheric indie-pop trajectory Zafar has been on for a while now. But while her melodic introspection is still bathed in lo-fi textures, the lens is notably more up-close this time. "Wordz" radiates a beguiling bedroom aura of warm sonics that make it feel like she's singing from only a pillow away. Besides a welcome return, it's Zafar's most intimate and crystalline work in ages.



The good news is that this single is just the beginning of a trove of new work that Zafar already has in the can. She's completed an entire album and plans to release singles from it this year with a full drop either late this year or early next. "Wordz" now streams everywhere.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Janet Jackson and Ludacris are coming to the Amway Center on Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Janet Jackson comes to Orlando's Amway Center on Wednesday

Indigo Girls in Orlando with new album, documentary, taking a ‘Long Look’ at the state of the nation

By Alan Sculley

Indigo Girls Emily Saliers and Amy Ray

Dethklok and Babymetal bring ‘Babyklok’ tour to Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Dethklok come to life in Orlando this summer

Laura Jane Grace comes back home to Florida at a crucial time

By Shelton Hull

Laura Jane Grace

Also in Music

Get 'Soul II Soul' with Kem, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild on Friday

By Matthew Moyer

Kem brings his 'Soul II Soul' tour with Ledisi to Orlando

Cryptid in the pit? Find out at the Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference

By Bao Le-Huu

The Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference happens on Saturday

Beware little pigs, Green Jellÿ maraud into Conduit on Sunday

By Bao Le-Huu

Green Jellÿ maraud into Conduit on Sunday

Americana cult hero Lydia Loveless plays the Ace Cafe on Saturday

By Bao Le-Huu

Lydia Loveless is a unique talent, see her live on Saturday
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us