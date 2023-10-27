Orlando singer Jordan Foley to debut themed concert series 'The Set List' at Barley and Vine

A new monthly live series from the local troubadour

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 5:49 pm

click to enlarge Jordan Foley debuts 'The Set List' at Barley and Vine - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Jordan Foley debuts 'The Set List' at Barley and Vine
Anytime Jordan Foley’s big voice is on the mic, it’s an event. But this appearance is particularly special.

First, it’s the launch of his new monthly series, “The Set List,” which will feature a different theme each time out. Second, this debut will almost certainly be the most deeply local event of the week. I know because I’ve seen his actual set list.

The theme for this kickoff edition is “Friends’ Songs.” As an active scene member whose social circle just happens to be a who’s who of Americana luminaries, Foley will be putting his hearty spin on songs by homegrown stars like Terri Binion, Hannah Harber & the Lionhearts, Thomas Wynn & the Believers, Patrick Hagerman, Hannah Stokes, Elizabeth Ward, Matthew Fowler, Kyle Keller, John David Williams and Have Gun, Will Travel.

But you’ll also hear him take on songs by notable friends of national profile like Gabe Lee and Adeem the Artist, two young icons who are breaking the country-music mold as an Asian and a nonbinary artist, respectively. There’s no cover charge, but be cool and make a donation.

9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, Barley & Vine, no cover.
Location Details

Barley and Vine Biergarten

2406 E. Washington St., Orlando Central

5 events 5 articles
Barley and Vine Biergarten

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
