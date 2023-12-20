Orlando-rooted goth act Bestial Mouths gets remixed by some of the City Beautiful's best and strangest

Multigenerational collision of Orlando daywalkers

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 2:19 pm

click to enlarge Bestial Mouths get remixed by some of Florida's finest - Photo by Sandy Holmes/Elemental Eyes Photography
Photo by Sandy Holmes/Elemental Eyes Photography
Bestial Mouths get remixed by some of Florida's finest
While electronic goth act Bestial Mouths is West Coast-based, both frontperson Lynette Cerezo and new remix album In Tongues are Orlando products through and through. Cerezo grew up a local kid and had surely already discovered here some of the formative seeds that’ve blossomed into the striking scene figure she is now. At least that’s my impression from seeing her in the halls throughout high school at Dr. Phillips.

As for Bestial Mouths’ new remix album, the 11-track In Tongues is a project rooted here and is steeped deep in Orlando terroir. In addition to being issued by eminent local label Popnihil, label boss [and OW editor] Matthew Moyer personally curated the cabinet of remixers involved in this collection. As it turned out, this syndicate is one of the most legit Orlando-centric rosters seen on a recording in a long time, possibly ever.

The list of remixers includes local notables Mother Juno, Zoya Zafar, Black Wick, Jas000n, Ootheca and BRAT, alongside other Florida standouts like Fjshwjfe (Tampa), Cold Medicine (Tampa) and Glass Chapel (Jacksonville). While these are accomplished names on their own, what makes this album even more historical is that it’s the debut of many of them as remixers. Additionally, In Tongues features bonus material like newer Bestial Mouths single “LostIn” and an exclusive collaborative track between Cerezo and Miami dark-synth band Element 104 (“Entre Chien et Loupe”).


Though the remixes range from pounding (Mother Juno, BRAT, Jas000n) to throbbing (Cold Medicine, Zoya Zafar, Fjshwjfe) to atmospheric (Ootheca, Black Wick, Glass Chapel), they all honor Bestial Mouths’ dark fire while lending it new refractions. For Bestial Mouths, In Tongues plays like a bright prism filled with fresh perspectives. For Orlando in particular and Florida in general, it’s one of the most current snapshots of our dark electronic vanguard.

Or, as Moyer says, “This is a love letter to being an outsider in and creating singular art in Central Florida. We look out for each other.” In Tongues is available on Bandcamp both digitally and as a beautiful CD package with a photo booklet of shots taken in by another former Orlandoan, Sandy Holmes of Elemental Eyes Photography.

December 20, 2023

