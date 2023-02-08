Orlando rapper Dontez takes a bold stop forward with new 'Black Madonna' mini-album

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 1:00 am

Dontez releases new EP 'Black Madonna'
Dontez releases new EP 'Black Madonna'

There’s no shortage of good singers or good rappers in the 407. But, as his latest release attests, few are as convincingly even-footed in both specialties as Orlando’s Dontez.

While his debut album from a year ago (Holy Ratchet) was a rap-forward outing, Dontez is showing a remarkably more varied complexion on his recent follow-up. The eight-song Black Madonna EP features both tight rapping and silky R&B crooning, all unified by the velvet touch of his increasingly assured style.

Though Dontez has widened his skill set, he’s sharpened his focus into a more crystallized sound with songs that now coat like cream. Black Madonna is currently available on Bandcamp.

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
