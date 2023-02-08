Orlando rapper Dontez takes a bold stop forward with new 'Black Madonna' mini-album

click to enlarge Dontez releases new EP 'Black Madonna'

<a href="https://dontezmusic07.bandcamp.com/album/black-madonna-ep">Black Madonna EP by Dontez Music</a>

There’s no shortage of good singers or good rappers in the 407. But, as his latest release attests, few are as convincingly even-footed in both specialties as Orlando’s Dontez.While his debut album from a year ago () was a rap-forward outing, Dontez is showing a remarkably more varied complexion on his recent follow-up. The eight-songEP features both tight rapping and silky R&B crooning, all unified by the velvet touch of his increasingly assured style.Though Dontez has widened his skill set, he’s sharpened his focus into a more crystallized sound with songs that now coat like cream.is currently available on Bandcamp.