Orlando rapper Dontez takes a bold stop forward with new 'Black Madonna' mini-album

Dontez releases new EP 'Black Madonna'
There’s no shortage of good singers or good rappers in the 407. But, as his latest release attests, few are as convincingly even-footed in both specialties as Orlando’s Dontez.
While his debut album from a year ago (Holy Ratchet
) was a rap-forward outing, Dontez is showing a remarkably more varied complexion on his recent follow-up. The eight-song Black Madonna
EP features both tight rapping and silky R&B crooning, all unified by the velvet touch of his increasingly assured style.
Though Dontez has widened his skill set, he’s sharpened his focus into a more crystallized sound with songs that now coat like cream. Black Madonna
is currently available on Bandcamp.