Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier announces record store tour to celebrate newest album

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier has reemerged with more than just a fresh new album; he’s got a fresh way of rolling it out locally. His third album, Uptown Saturday Night, recently was released digitally, but for the deluxe vinyl release, the MC is currently doing a tour not of clubs but of notable record stores in the area — the very spots where he digs the crates for inspiration.

Going all in on his Sidney Poitier tribute motif, both this latest record and all its songs take their names from titles in the late great actor’s filmography. Apropos of the concept, Dutch producer Soul Lxrd (aka Beatenaunt) wove the album’s tapestry with rich cinematic flourishes that crackle with the patina of classic soul sounds and old movie samples.



While he raps alongside guests throughout (including highly accomplished Brooklyn MCs like Wordsworth and Shabaam Sahdeeq), Poitier is the undisputed star here with a classic East Coast-style flow that’s burly, tough and street-smart. The sum total, like namesake Sidney Poitier, is the essence of strong Black excellence.

This Saturday, June 17, Cydney Poitier will continue his local tour with an in-store appearance at East West Records (3-7 p.m.). More than just a listening event, it’ll be an active hip-hop production featuring a cypher and producer showcase.



Remaining stops on Poitier’s store tour include Daytona’s Atlantic Sounds (July 1) and Orlando’s Re-Runz Records (July 8).