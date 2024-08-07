Orlando punks Vicious Dreams release bop-and-bash new album 'Turn Off My Brain' this week

Cooler than pop-punk

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 11:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Vicious Dreams release a new album at last - Photo by Joshua Dobbs
Photo by Joshua Dobbs
Vicious Dreams release a new album at last
While not the most prolific in output or shows, Orlando’s Vicious Dreams have been one of the more notable punk bands to emerge in recent years.

The power trio of Amanda Little (guitar/vocals), James Moudy (bass/vocals) and Andrew Cabbage (drums) have carved a nice pocket for themselves in the city’s punk scene with an aesthetic that punches with sharpness, efficiency and distinction.

On the map of punk rock, Vicious Dreams take a line that cherry-picks some of the genre’s best virtues and rolls them up into smart bombs that last just long enough to hit their targets and leave a burn mark. Powered by high-voltage guitars and upfront melodicism, their charged, upbeat sound is maximum bop and bash. But Vicious Dreams are melodic in a way that’s more evocative of black-leather 1970s power-pop than 1980s West Coast pop-punk. Yeah, much cooler.

To that sweet point, Vicious Dreams’ about-to-drop sophomore album is, notably, an even more melodic turn for the band. Dropping on Friday, Aug. 9, the nine-song Turn Off My Brain (a title conveniently and cleverly acronymized by the track “TOMB”) lacquers their hotrod guitars with lustrous hooks that are even bigger and better. The net effect hits that timeless bull’s eye between sweet and tough.

As the title suggests, Turn Off My Brain gets into the fray of dealing with anxiety and ADHD in a time when reality itself is so surreal, a condition that seems pretty universal at this point. Regardless, Vicious Dreams manage to sugar the much-needed pill with their best songs to date.

Four years after their debut album, Vicious Dreams aren’t just back but markedly better, justifying the wait with a high-impact collection of punk that hasn’t lost its rock & roll. Turn Off My Brain is a tight package of hit-and-fun smashes that punch all the right buttons.

The album is digitally everywhere on Friday, Aug. 9 — and it will be available on colored vinyl on Bandcamp. Better yet, score a copy in person at Vicious Dreams’ big release show that very evening when they’ll perform with Debt Neglector, Gavl and Tiger Beat.

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Will’s Pub, $8-$10.

Event Details
Vicious Dreams, Debt Neglector, Gavl, Tiger Beat

Vicious Dreams, Debt Neglector, Gavl, Tiger Beat

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$8
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors

Aerosmith cancels 2025 show in Orlando and retires from touring

By Houda Eletr

Aerosmith cancels 2025 Orlando show and entire final tour

Maroon 5's PJ Morton comes to Steinmetz Hall in Orlando for a soulful solo gig

By Bao Le-Huu

PJ Morton returns to Orlando, solo

Oh Lucky Daye! New Orleans artist comes to Orlando House of Blues

By Bao Le-Huu

Lucky Daye plays Orlando

Oh Lucky Daye! New Orleans artist comes to Orlando House of Blues

By Bao Le-Huu

Lucky Daye plays Orlando

Orlando roots combo Oak Hill Drifters ramble into Judson's Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Oak Hill Drifters ramble into Judson's Live

Aerosmith cancels 2025 show in Orlando and retires from touring

By Houda Eletr

Aerosmith cancels 2025 Orlando show and entire final tour

Young Orlando rockers 0 Miles Per Hour play a tour homecoming show at Will's Pub

By Matthew Moyer

0 Miles Per Hour play a tour homecoming show
More

August 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us