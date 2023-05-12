BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Orlando Public Library gets in the fest game with locals-heavy Melrose Pop Festival

Celebrate summer with a free day of music downtown

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 12:25 pm

click to enlarge Marc with a C - Photo by Vikka Leoni
Photo by Vikka Leoni
Marc with a C
Are you going to the festival this summer? No, not that one. The Orlando Public Library's Melrose Center has got festival fever and they're throwing a local music-heavy one of their own.

The lineup for this daylong event includes Eugene Snowden, Hannah Stocks, Milk Carton Superstars, Marc With a C, Beth McKee and her Funky Time Band, and Oak Hill Drifters.

The fest is also a perfect excuse for the library to show off the new Melrose Stage, kitted out with pro lighting and production.

The title of festival is a nod to the seminal Monterey Pop Festival of 1967, which improbably took us more than two hours to puzzle out.

The Melrose Pop Festival happens on Saturday, June 10, from 2-7 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Event Details
Melrose Pop Festival

Melrose Pop Festival

Sat., June 10, 2 p.m.

Melrose Center 101 East Central Boulevard, Orlando Elsewhere



Matthew Moyer

