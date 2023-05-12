Orlando Public Library gets in the fest game with locals-heavy Melrose Pop Festival

The lineup for this daylong event includes Eugene Snowden, Hannah Stocks, Milk Carton Superstars, Marc With a C, Beth McKee and her Funky Time Band, and Oak Hill Drifters.
The fest is also a perfect excuse for the library to show off the new Melrose Stage, kitted out with pro lighting and production.
The title of festival is a nod to the seminal Monterey Pop Festival of 1967, which improbably took us more than two hours to puzzle out.
The Melrose Pop Festival happens on Saturday, June 10, from 2-7 p.m. The event is free to attend.
Event Details
