Orlando psych-rock band Someday River release ambitious new single ‘I’ll Wait’

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 5:51 pm

click to enlarge Someday River's Grayson Charnock playing at Grandma Party in 2022 - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Someday River's Grayson Charnock playing at Grandma Party in 2022

We're a bit late writing about this one, but this month saw the release of a keening and ornate new single by Orlando psych-rock band Someday River.

"I'll Wait" is the first teaser from an upcoming full-length album promised by the band. It's a delicate and dizzying number bursting with hypnotic and lush melodies aplenty.

The tune features Greyson Charnock on vocals and guitar, Noah Gordon on drums, Joey Davoli on keyboards and Robert Carter on bass.


"I'll Wait" is available for streaming and download on Spotify, Bandcamp, Apple music, Soundcloud and the rest of the usual digital suspects.

A download might be appreciated by the band as they head back home from Texas after playing SXSW.

