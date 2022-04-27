Orlando pop-punk band Porch Coffin debut new music video for "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)"

New Orlando pop-punk band Porch Coffin have just released their first music video, for roaring track "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)."
Porch Coffin is fronted by Evan Blaine, whom sharp-eyed local wrestling fans will recognize as Wolfe Taylor, and has wrestled for Mayhem on Mills, No Peace and other area feds. Getting back to the ol' music, Blaine was previously in Bad Luck, but now Porch coffin is his main gig..
The track is alternately anthemic and very angry, while the video itself has a gritty, late-night feel that reminds us of Black Flag's "TV Party."
"It's about the idea of freedom and how it's used as a way to control people," said Blaine in a press statement about the single's lyrical inspirations. "They'll tell us we're free so we can argue with each other, all while they rake in record profits and gain more control."
The quartet of Blaine, Marcus Hodgin, Joey Fields and Kyle Shepherd don't have any shows immediately lined up, but will get their chance to play to a wider audience when they play this year's Fest in Gainesville later this year.
Watch Porch Coffin's "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)" first here and then via Youtube for repeat watches.
