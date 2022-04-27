VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando pop-punk band Porch Coffin debut new music video for "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)"

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 10:08 am


New Orlando pop-punk band Porch Coffin have just released their first music video, for roaring track "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)."

Porch Coffin is fronted by Evan Blaine, whom sharp-eyed local wrestling fans will recognize as Wolfe Taylor,  and has wrestled for Mayhem on Mills, No Peace and other area feds. Getting back to the ol' music, Blaine was previously in Bad Luck, but now Porch coffin is his main gig..

The track is alternately anthemic and very angry, while the video itself has a gritty, late-night feel that reminds us of Black Flag's "TV Party."

"It's about the idea of freedom and how it's used as a way to control people," said Blaine in a press statement about the single's lyrical inspirations. "They'll tell us we're free so we can argue with each other, all while they rake in record profits and gain more control."

"Parasitic Freedom (Damage") is the lead single from Porch Coffin's recently-released eponymous debut album, available digitally on Bandcamp or on cassette from Juice of Mango, the Daytona label run by Crustgirls' Matthew Jacob Randall.

click to enlarge Porch Coffin - PHOTO COURTESY THE ARTISTS
Photo courtesy the artists
Porch Coffin

The quartet of Blaine, Marcus Hodgin, Joey Fields and Kyle Shepherd don't have any shows immediately lined up, but will get their chance to play to a wider audience when they play this year's Fest in Gainesville later this year.

Watch Porch Coffin's "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)" first here and then via Youtube for repeat watches.



Music Slideshows

Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show

