Orlando native Laney Jones returns to play hometown album release show at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Photo by Libby Danforth Laney Jones

Rootsy Nashville-via-Orlando singer-songwriter Laney Jones is poised her first new album in six years, and she'll be marking this milestone with a release show at Will's Pub next week.is due out on May 20 on CD and digital, and teaser singles have already gotten some plaudits with Magnet comparing her to "Carole King by way of Big Thief" (not too shabby). But hey,was there first, when Bao Le-Huu lauded Jones' voice and commercial potential way back in 2016 Laney Jones headlines Will's Pub on Thursday May 19 at 8 p.m. Local support TBA. Tickets are available now through Ticketweb