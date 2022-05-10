VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando native Laney Jones returns to play hometown album release show at Will's Pub

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 1:07 pm

click to enlarge Laney Jones - PHOTO BY LIBBY DANFORTH
Photo by Libby Danforth
Laney Jones

Rootsy Nashville-via-Orlando singer-songwriter Laney Jones is poised her first new album in six years, and she'll be marking this milestone with a release show at Will's Pub next week.

Stories Up High is due out on May 20 on CD and digital, and teaser singles have already gotten some plaudits with Magnet comparing her to "Carole King by way of Big Thief" (not too shabby). But hey, Orlando Weekly was there first, when Bao Le-Huu lauded Jones' voice and commercial potential way back in 2016.

Laney Jones headlines Will's Pub on Thursday May 19 at 8 p.m. Local support TBA. Tickets are available now through Ticketweb.



