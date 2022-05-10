Orlando native Laney Jones returns to play hometown album release show at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
Photo by Libby Danforth
Laney Jones
Rootsy Nashville-via-Orlando singer-songwriter Laney Jones is poised her first new album in six years, and she'll be marking this milestone with a release show at Will's Pub next week.
Stories Up High
is due out on May 20 on CD and digital, and teaser singles have already gotten some plaudits with Magnet comparing her to "Carole King by way of Big Thief" (not too shabby). But hey, Orlando Weekly
was there first, when Bao Le-Huu lauded Jones' voice and commercial potential way back in 2016
.
Laney Jones headlines Will's Pub
on Thursday May 19 at 8 p.m. Local support TBA. Tickets are available now through Ticketweb
.
–
