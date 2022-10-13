ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase

By on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 at 2:30 pm

click to enlarge Crowds at the last Central Florida Super Showcase - Photo courtesy AUP Productions
Photo courtesy AUP Productions
Crowds at the last Central Florida Super Showcase

A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator) EST Gee  at Gilt this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot.

And that showcase hasn’t happened yet. In fact, it’s happening right before the EST Gee concert the very same night.

Melo started up his showcase series five years ago: “It just directly connect me with the artists. You know what I'm saying? Help me just tap in and be in the loop with them and give them something to look forward to,” he said. “It give everybody the opportunity to network and be in the same building with the DJs and producers.”

As of this writing, 42 artists have signed up to perform at the showcase, and by Saturday the number may very well climb to 60. The audience will discover new local music primarily in the rap genre, although R&B will also be well-represented. One time a country act came through.

The Central Florida Super Showcase happens at Linq Lounge at 745 Bennett Road on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

