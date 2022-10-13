Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy AUP Productions
Crowds at the last Central Florida Super Showcase
A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly
collaborator) EST Gee at Gilt
this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot.
And that showcase hasn’t happened yet. In fact, it’s happening right before the EST Gee concert the very same night.
Melo started up his showcase series five years ago: “It just directly connect me with the artists. You know what I'm saying? Help me just tap in and be in the loop with them and give them something to look forward to,” he said. “It give everybody the opportunity to network and be in the same building with the DJs and producers.”
As of this writing, 42 artists have signed up to perform at the showcase, and by Saturday the number may very well climb to 60. The audience will discover new local music primarily in the rap genre, although R&B will also be well-represented. One time a country act came through.
The Central Florida Super Showcase happens at Linq Lounge at 745 Bennett Road
on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.
–
