Orlando musicians come together this weekend to raise funds for the Mustard Seed's Hurricane Ian relief work

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Orlando musicians are banding together this weekend to raise money for local nonprofit the Mustard Seed's Hurricane Ian-related relief work.
Organized quickly by Southern Fried Sunday's Jessica Pawli and Will's Pub, the "Ian Emergency - Rock 4 Relief" fundraiser will feature 15 bands, local food vendors and prize raffles happening at Will's Pub. All the proceeds from ticket sales, the prize raffles and a percentage of bar sales that day will be donated to the Mustard Seed — currently assisting
locals impacted by Hurricane Ian and the resulting flooding in Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Volusia counties.
Folks from the Mustard Seed of Central Florida will be present at the show to answer questions and collect small household items and goods if you wish to donate..
The lineup is like a who's who of crucial local talent including Control This!, Jordan Foley, The Hamiltons, Blue Streak Mamas, Big Jef Special, Proxima Tide, Zelda Grey, Ms. Meka Nism, Dram, Blair Carlyle, Robert Franklin, Melinda Wilson, Dram, The King Tides, Lip Juice and DJ Rome,
Ian Emergency - Rock 4 Relief for The Mustard Seed of Central Florida happens on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at Will's Pub. Tickets are available now through Ticketweb
and are a minimum $10 donation..
–
