Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord release new mini-album

“Matt Kamm does house music” are not words I thought I would ever be stringing together. But as one of the most established weirdos in the Orlando music scene, he’s never adhered to any expectations but his own.So, yes, Kamm has taken his Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord vehicle down the electronic music rabbit hole — into dance music territory, even — on his latest EP,. But settle down, bros. Don’t come looking for sick bass drops or the wub-wubs here.Rather than the visceral kick of modern EDM, Kamm is, unsurprisingly, more interested in electronic music’s cerebral side, leaning into its deep ambient and psychedelic roots.In fact, opening track “Dryner 3” is probably the only one of the six-song collection that’s club-friendly with its classic acid-house throb.Tracks like the looping cascade of “Creantine,” the subsonic murmur of “Felming Zipper” and the intergalactic transmission of “Anthropomene” are all beatless headphone odysseys more suited for astral projection than the dance floor. “Gosjtardiddy” is a heady swirl in line with electronic outsiders like Silver Apples. The overall frequency is more outer space than Electric Daisy Carnival.Further distinguishing this record is a pulse that’s more organic than most modern electronic music, with all analog synths and a live musician’s touch. Besides some vocals — vocoded and otherwise — that add humanity to the proceedings, two of the instrumental tracks were recorded entirely live.now streams everywhere.