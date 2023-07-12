2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Orlando musician John Lee Wyatt plays live session at Etoile Boutique this week

Wyatt's performance will kick off the new Petite Etoile in-store video series

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 4:00 am

Orlando musician John Lee Wyatt plays live session at Etoile Boutique this week - Photo courtesy John Lee Wyatt/Facebook
Photo courtesy John Lee Wyatt/Facebook
Orlando musician John Lee Wyatt plays live session at Etoile Boutique this week
Back in February, the young Orlando artist John Lee Wyatt featured new single “Troubled Riverside” on YouTube in a stylish live session to launch Petite Etoile, the new in-store video series filmed at tastemaking local boutique Etoile.

Now, the soul-soaked Southern rocker is again using the stylish neo-boho shop as a launchpad for this unconventional public performance where he’ll unveil material from his yet-to-be-released album.

It’ll be a unique and intimate sneak peek of a local artist on the move.

8 p.m. Saturday, July 15, Etoile Boutique, $10.

Event Details
John Lee Wyatt

John Lee Wyatt

Sat., July 15, 8 p.m.

Etoile Boutique 2424 E. Robinson St., Orlando Winter Park Area

Location Details

Etoile Boutique

2424 E. Robinson St., Orlando Winter Park Area

407-895-6363

1 event 1 article


Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
