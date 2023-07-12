Photo courtesy John Lee Wyatt/Facebook Orlando musician John Lee Wyatt plays live session at Etoile Boutique this week

Event Details John Lee Wyatt Sat., July 15, 8 p.m. Etoile Boutique 2424 E. Robinson St., Orlando Winter Park Area

Location Details Etoile Boutique 2424 E. Robinson St., Orlando Winter Park Area 407-895-6363 1 event 1 article

Back in February, the young Orlando artist John Lee Wyatt featured new single “Troubled Riverside” on YouTube in a stylish live session to launch Petite Etoile, the new in-store video series filmed at tastemaking local boutique Etoile.Now, the soul-soaked Southern rocker is again using the stylish neo-boho shop as a launchpad for this unconventional public performance where he’ll unveil material from his yet-to-be-released album.It’ll be a unique and intimate sneak peek of a local artist on the move.