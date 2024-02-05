Orlando musician John Dorney celebrates the release of his new single at Framework Coffee

A night of irresistible local voices

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 6:24 pm

John Dorney celebrates the release of his latest single at Framework
Photo by John Dorney/Facebook
John Dorney celebrates the release of his latest single at Framework
Singer-songwriter John Dorney floated into the Orlando scene early last year, sprinkling music platforms with delightful ditties along the way.

At the end of January, Dorney released the first single, “Here Now,” from an upcoming three-song mini-album, and the opening acoustic-guitar riff is positively captivating, roaring into ’70s swoon-worthy solos and excited snare rumblings.

This triumvirate of tracks were recorded at Ashlawn Recording Company in a quiet Connecticut farm setting — with talented friends like Megan Shea and bandmate Nathan May — and are meant to evoke the time and setting of recording. Not art for art’s sake, but the opposite. “Things we cannot see, just like the tattoo on my left knee, has me thinking of the things we tend to hide”: When Dorney delivers this line, it reminds us that art can be gorgeously linked to the period of time and setting where it was created.

Dorney’s new band will debut at his single release show Friday, along with Megan Shea and Zoya Zafar. The lineup comes courtesy of Ugly Orange and happens on the intimate stage at Framework Coffee House. Show these local crooners some love.

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, Framework Craft Coffee House, 1201 N. Mills Ave., $10 suggested donation.

John Dorney, Zoya Zafar, Megan Shea

John Dorney, Zoya Zafar, Megan Shea

Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m.

Framework Craft Coffee House 1201 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$10
Framework Craft Coffee House

1201 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

321-270-7410

facebook.com/frameworkcoffeehouse


