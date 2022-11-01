ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando music venue Uncle Lou's hit with lawsuit over nuisance noise ordinance complaints

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 3:25 pm

Yautja packing them in to Uncle Lou's circa 2015 - Photo by Jen Cray
Photo by Jen Cray
Yautja packing them in to Uncle Lou's circa 2015

Longtime Mills Avenue music venue and music Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall has been hit with a nuisance lawsuit brought by a nearby resident. Orlando musicians and fans are rallying to help the venue with legal fees via an online fundraiser and some planned benefit shows in December.

Earlier in October, the venue, manager Lou Brown, and the building’s owner were served with a lawsuit alleging nuisance noise ordinance violations. It’s a lawsuit that could potentially have farther-reaching implications for live music on North Mills Avenue. (Yeah, things are definitely changing in Mills 50.)

There is a GoFundMe currently up to help with legal costs from the lawsuit. As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $8,700 of a $10,000 goal.

Additionally, there is a two-night benefit concert set for mid-December. The first night — Friday, Dec. 16 — features Sticky Steve, Effit, Noxious Profit, Antagonizör, Caustic Bats, Some Kind of Nightmare, Call In Dead, Control This and Petty Thefts.

The Saturday-night show includes sets from Really Fast Horses, Tom T Rex, Wes Morrison & Stray Hares, Benadryl Bunnies, The Damores, Off the Rails, Greater Good, Baby Adam, Ripped Pitts, Moat Cobra, and Dougie Flesh and the Slashers.

Uncle Lou’s has served as an incubator for the Central Florida underground for the last 14 years. The frills are few and far between in the stripped-down space, but it’s the freewheeling “anything goes” spirit that defines Uncle Lou’s.

The venue has been a proving ground for several successive generations of Orlando underground and touring musicians of all genres. Lou’s is a crucial part of a Mills 50 that is changing in fast-forward all around it.

“Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall is one of the most important spaces here in Orlando. They are an unsung hero for our local music scene and for countless touring acts routing through the state,” says Montgomery Drive promoter Marshal Rones, who very frequently runs shows of all genres at Lou’s, via the Montgomery Drive Facebook page.
“Just like Lou has been there for so many of us, it’s time for us to return the favor.”



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub
Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub
Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub
Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Trending

Taylor Swift announces 'Eras' tour with lone Florida date in Tampa

By Alex Galbraith

Taylor Swift announces 'Eras' tour with lone Florida date in Tampa

Yes, there's a Shrek-themed Rave happening at Orlando's Beacham in December

By Matthew Moyer

Rave with Shrek

International Anime Music Festival brings virtual superstars and singing avatars to Orlando next year

By Gabby Macogay

International Anime Music Festival heads to Orlalndo in 2023

iParty returns to Orlando with "Calling All the Monsters" dance night on Halloween

By Gabby Macogay

IParty takes on Halloween

Also in Music

Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute Sponsored

Tony Mardini | F.I.R.S.T. Institute | Director of Career Development

International Anime Music Festival brings virtual superstars and singing avatars to Orlando next year

By Gabby Macogay

International Anime Music Festival heads to Orlalndo in 2023

Glove headline downtown Orlando's Social on Friday

By Bao Le-Huu

Glove

Tremolords, Future Bartenderz and more to stir up some graveyard rock at Orlando's Will's Pub this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Tremolords (and 'OW' writer Steve Schneider, bottom left)
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us