Orlando music podcast 'Bothering the Band' tapes live at Will's Pub this week

Photo courtesy Bothering the Band/Instagram 'Bothering the Band' taping live in New York, from this summer

Orlando music podcast " Bothering the Band " has a live taping lined up this week at a storied local live venue, complete with some local luminaries talking music.Mid-week, the "Bothering the Band" crew are taking over Will's Pub to tape a new episode, promising conversations with local music and comedy types Jeff Richey, Subliminal Doubt, the Smoothbear, Juno Di Genna and even's own music columnist. Live music is promised-post taping.Check out "Bothering the Band" in living color on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Will's Pub, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available through Ticketweb