Orlando music podcast 'Bothering the Band' tapes live at Will's Pub this week

'Bothering the Band' taping live in New York, from this summer
Orlando music podcast "Bothering the Band
" has a live taping lined up this week at a storied local live venue, complete with some local luminaries talking music.
Mid-week, the "Bothering the Band" crew are taking over Will's Pub to tape a new episode, promising conversations with local music and comedy types Jeff Richey, Subliminal Doubt, the Smoothbear, Juno Di Genna and even OW
's own music columnist Bao Le-Huu
. Live music is promised-post taping.
Check out "Bothering the Band" in living color on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Will's Pub, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available through Ticketweb
.
