Orlando MC Mad Illz to showcase his music and art during this weekend's 'Let the Speakers Pump'

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 5:07 pm

Mad Illz - Photo courtesy Mad Illz/Facebook
Photo courtesy Mad Illz/Facebook
Mad Illz

Although long known as a battle-rap hero, Orlando’s Madd Illz is also a graphic artist. With this combination hip-hop art party and cypher, he’ll be merging those two sides under one roof with this weekend's "Let the Speakers Pump."

In addition to both performing and showcasing some of his own new art, Madd Illz will preside over a curated night filled with live painting, performances and a big freestyle rap sesh by veteran MCs. Expect a multimedia art experience with hip-hop swagger.

(8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Austin’s Coffee, free)

