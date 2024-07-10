BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando label Circuit Church holds a live showcase at Smartpunk's Record Shop

Zap Danger, Pulzwav and Earth Fault all perform

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 12:54 pm

click to enlarge Circuit Church does SmartPunk this week - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Circuit Church does SmartPunk this week
The tradition of the in-store performance at a record shop is a long and proud one — and if it’s adventurously local-forward, so much the better.

This weekend continues Smartpunk’s showcase of Orlando underground acts, this time giving shine to electronics collective Circuit Church. Three acts from that cassette label’s roster play between the shelves of vinyl at this early (and free) show near UCF.

Making the trip for this one are CC stalwart and modular maestro Zap Danger (he will sadly not be wearing Phantom of the Opera garb pictured; we’ve just been sitting on this picture from a Halloween show forever), ambient tone generator Pulzwav and — in an abrupt tonal shift — industrial synth rager Earth Fault.

7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Smartpunk’s Record Shop, free.

Matthew Moyer

