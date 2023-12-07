Orlando jazz musician Gerald Law II releases emotionally heavy new live album on Bandcamp

Music for healing from a local jazz heavyweight

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 10:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gerald Law II releases new, healing music - photo by Austin Warren
photo by Austin Warren
Gerald Law II releases new, healing music
The world, it seems, is swamped in the sewage of hate right now. Whether it’s by feeding into it or bouncing it right back, it’s the easiest thing to perpetuate. But eminent Orlando jazz and R&B musician Gerald Law II has chosen instead to counter it with love.

After losing his close friend Abnerd Joseph to senseless gun violence on Sept. 14, Law was in search of a way to cope, to bring some balance back in both his soul and the world. What resulted is Love Speaks (Live), a newly released compilation of five songs he curated specifically for their messages of love.

Averaging over an album per year over the past several years, Law has been on an impressive studio roll. But Love Speaks (Live) taps the live heart that propels Law and his band The Clutch on stage. Love Speaks (Live) is a crisp bottling of Law’s band fully in their live element. While his studio recordings highlight the composer and arranger in him, these sessions showcase Law as a bandleader, the nerve center who simultaneously sings and drums.

Unlike the field conditions of typical concert recordings, this live performance was actually captured in a studio (Orlando’s Audio Don Studios). With no step down in sound quality, the focus instead remains on the pulse of the performance. Like a good live set should, these recordings pop with extra electricity. Between the performative spark and the hi-def sound, everything here booms, baps and slaps just a little harder, like a reminder that love will not go unheard.

Love Speaks (Live) is a special Bandcamp-only release.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rollins College radio station WPRK turns 71 this week and it's still essential listening

By Anthony Mauss

Phantom Third Channel at Rollins College radio station WPRK 91.5-FM

Orlando concert calendar: 23 shows to see this week, from Celebration of Queerness at Stardust to La Goony Chonga at The Social

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

La Goony Chonga plays The Social Tuesday

P!nk is getting the party started in Orlando again next year and this time it's in a stadium

By Grayson Keglovic

P!nk returns to Orlando in 2024 for a stadium show

Chicago's Stress Positions play a homecoming gig at Uncle Lou's Monday

By Bao Le-Huu

Stress Positions play a homecoming of sorts at Lou's this Monday

Also in Music

Orlando concert calendar: 23 shows to see this week, from Celebration of Queerness at Stardust to La Goony Chonga at The Social

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

La Goony Chonga plays The Social Tuesday

Chicago's Stress Positions play a homecoming gig at Uncle Lou's Monday

By Bao Le-Huu

Stress Positions play a homecoming of sorts at Lou's this Monday

Rollins College radio station WPRK turns 71 this week and it's still essential listening

By Anthony Mauss

Phantom Third Channel at Rollins College radio station WPRK 91.5-FM

Austin darkwave trio Urban Heat return to Orlando for a Will's show

By Matthew Moyer

Urban Heat return to Orlando (photo above from their show over the summer)
More

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us