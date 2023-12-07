Orlando jazz musician Gerald Law II releases emotionally heavy new live album on Bandcamp

click to enlarge photo by Austin Warren Gerald Law II releases new, healing music

<a href="https://geraldlawmusic.bandcamp.com/album/love-speaks-live">Love Speaks (Live) by Gerald Law II</a>

The world, it seems, is swamped in the sewage of hate right now. Whether it’s by feeding into it or bouncing it right back, it’s the easiest thing to perpetuate. But eminent Orlando jazz and R&B musician Gerald Law II has chosen instead to counter it with love.After losing his close friend Abnerd Joseph to senseless gun violence on Sept. 14, Law was in search of a way to cope, to bring some balance back in both his soul and the world. What resulted isa newly released compilation of five songs he curated specifically for their messages of love.Averaging over an album per year over the past several years, Law has been on an impressive studio roll. Buttaps the live heart that propels Law and his band The Clutch on stage.is a crisp bottling of Law’s band fully in their live element. While his studio recordings highlight the composer and arranger in him, these sessions showcase Law as a bandleader, the nerve center who simultaneously sings and drums.Unlike the field conditions of typical concert recordings, this live performance was actually captured in a studio (Orlando’s Audio Don Studios). With no step down in sound quality, the focus instead remains on the pulse of the performance. Like a good live set should, these recordings pop with extra electricity. Between the performative spark and the hi-def sound, everything here booms, baps and slaps just a little harder, like a reminder that love will not go unheard.is a special Bandcamp-only release.