Orlando House Party invites you to 'Dance With Friends' this weekend

A different side of Pride weekend in the Milk District

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 10:35 am

Miami's Mr.Bitch comes to Orlando House Party for their Pride event - Photo courtesy Mr.Bitch/Instagram
Photo courtesy Mr.Bitch/Instagram
Miami's Mr.Bitch comes to Orlando House Party for their Pride event
This weekend is the annual Come Out With Pride takeover of downtown, and it is always big, beautiful and insane. But if you want to celebrate LGBTQIA+ spirit and party with a little more intimacy and breathing room, this official satellite get-down in the Milk District hosted by rising events group Orlando House Party is the one.

OHP’s dance parties are famous for their positivity, with express guidelines that espouse inclusivity and ensure a safe space. The lineup includes queer and trans Miami DJ Mr.Bitch, Orlando DJ SAY!, Tampa Bay DJ Bossmandiego and a drag performance by Ja’Staria. It’ll be the perfect balance of chill and thrill.

9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Iron Cow, $10.65-$26.62

Event Details
Dance With Friends Pride Edition

Dance With Friends Pride Edition

Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m.

Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$11-$27
Location Details

Iron Cow

2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

2 events 41 articles

