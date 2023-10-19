Orlando House Party invites you to 'Dance With Friends' this weekend

Photo courtesy Mr.Bitch/Instagram Miami's Mr.Bitch comes to Orlando House Party for their Pride event

Location Details Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

This weekend is the annual Come Out With Pride takeover of downtown, and it is always big, beautiful and insane. But if you want to celebrate LGBTQIA+ spirit and party with a little more intimacy and breathing room, this official satellite get-down in the Milk District hosted by rising events group Orlando House Party is the one.OHP’s dance parties are famous for their positivity, with express guidelines that espouse inclusivity and ensure a safe space. The lineup includes queer and trans Miami DJ Mr.Bitch, Orlando DJ SAY!, Tampa Bay DJ Bossmandiego and a drag performance by Ja’Staria. It’ll be the perfect balance of chill and thrill.