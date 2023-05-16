Orlando's House of Blues hosts Swedish pop superstar Tove Lo

Dirt Femme (Stripped) is indeed stripped-down and unplugged to the barest of essentials of acoustic guitar and voice, showcasing all the gorgeous power of her voice and songs.
So listen to that, and then do the ol’ whiplash and go see this multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Swedish artist live with full production and all the sonic accoutrements of her front-facing and ferocious electro-pop music.
Soundcloud breakout and future-forward pop star Slayyyter opens the evening.
