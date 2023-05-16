BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Orlando's House of Blues hosts Swedish pop superstar Tove Lo

The ‘Dirt Femme’ comes to town Wednesday

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 12:56 pm

click to enlarge Orlando's House of Blues hosts Swedish pop superstar Tove Lo
Photo by photo by Moni Haworth
Pop singer Tove Lo is no stranger to radical vulnerability, and her newly released seven-song mini-album, Dirt Femme (Stripped), serves as both manifesto and a great starting point for the Tove-curious ahead of her Orlando show Wednesday.

Dirt Femme (Stripped) is indeed stripped-down and unplugged to the barest of essentials of acoustic guitar and voice, showcasing all the gorgeous power of her voice and songs.

So listen to that, and then do the ol’ whiplash and go see this multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Swedish artist live with full production and all the sonic accoutrements of her front-facing and ferocious electro-pop music.

Soundcloud breakout and future-forward pop star Slayyyter opens the evening.

Event Details
Tove Lo, Slayyyter

Tove Lo, Slayyyter

Wed., May 17, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$36.50-$86
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

52 events 163 articles
