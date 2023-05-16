Orlando's House of Blues hosts Swedish pop superstar Tove Lo

click to enlarge Photo by photo by Moni Haworth

Location Details House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney 407-934-2583 52 events 163 articles

Pop singer Tove Lo is no stranger to radical vulnerability, and her newly released seven-song mini-album,, serves as both manifesto and a great starting point for the Tove-curious ahead of her Orlando show Wednesday.is indeed stripped-down and unplugged to the barest of essentials of acoustic guitar and voice, showcasing all the gorgeous power of her voice and songs.So listen to that, and then do the ol’ whiplash and go see this multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Swedish artist live with full production and all the sonic accoutrements of her front-facing and ferocious electro-pop music.Soundcloud breakout and future-forward pop star Slayyyter opens the evening._____