Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase features this year's Campers on the Will's Pub stage Saturday

click to enlarge
Photo by Jen Cray
Girls Rock Camp showcase at Will's in 2019
As we type this, the next generation of young local musicians are being mentored by Orlando Girls Rock Camp volunteers,
and you'll have the chance to see the fruits of this hard-rockin' labor this weekend.
Young girls and non-binary folks are being taught the fundamentals of rocking, rolling, songwriting, promotion, live performance, DIY ethics and more courtesy a group of volunteer instructors with deep roots in the City Beautiful's music scene.
The Camp culminates in this weekend's showcase, where campers perform as part of ad hoc bands, each ensemble playing a song on the Will's Pub stage.
Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase happens Saturday, July 23
at 2 p.m. at Will's Pub. Suggested donation is $10-$15.
The event is open to all ages. And masks are highly encouraged.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.