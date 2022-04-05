Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Orlando Girls Rock Camp returns live and loud this summer

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 12:11 pm

click to enlarge Girls Rockers from 2019 live at Will's Pub - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
Photo by Jen Cray
Girls Rockers from 2019 live at Will's Pub

Orlando Girls Rock Camp is happening this summer, and they'll be once again uplifting the next generation of rock talent in Central Florida.

Girls Rock organizers confirmed the dates for this year's camp — July 18-22 — with a location in downtown Orlando to be announced. The camp is open to girls and non-binary youth ages 8-17.

Orlando Girls Rock Camp returned to face-to-face action last year, after a 2020 camp that was largely Zoom-based.  Camp volunteers — most of who are drawn from local bands and related DIY outlets — instruct students on instruments, songwriting, creative collaboration and promotion.

The end goal is for all campers to group off in separate bands and work up a song to play at a live showcase at the end of the camp.

Cost for camp attendance is $50-$300 , on a sliding scale basis. For more information, visit the Orlando Girls Rock's website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live
Everything and everyone we saw at Garth Brooks Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Everything we saw at Garth Brooks' Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live
Everything and everyone we saw at Garth Brooks Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Everything we saw at Garth Brooks' Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live
Everything and everyone we saw at Garth Brooks Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Everything we saw at Garth Brooks' Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Trending

EDC will return to downtown Orlando in autumn 2022

By Matthew Moyer

EDC 2021, enough said

Orlando staple Southern Fried Sunday celebrates turning old enough to drive with a great big musical bash

By Matthew Moyer

SFS carousers

Eighties-riffic Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam will turn Orlando's Amway Center into a dance club this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Stevie B, the King of Freestyle

Bad Bunny reaches global status, ushering in a new era of reggaeton

By Lynnette Cantos

Bad Bunny reaches global status, ushering in a new era of reggaeton

Also in Music

EDC will return to downtown Orlando in autumn 2022

By Matthew Moyer

EDC 2021, enough said

Tonstartssbandht talk new music and love letters to Orlando ahead of Thursday's show at Will's Pub

By Matthew Moyer

Tonstartssbandht talk new music and love letters to Orlando ahead of Thursday's show at Will's Pub

Orlando singer Casey Conroy reflects on a year of big moves and new music

By Ida V. Eskamani

Casey Conroy

Orlando concert picks this week: Tonstartssbandht, Vacations, Buffalo Nichols

By Bao Le-Huu

Vacations at the Abbey, Thursday
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us