Orlando Girls Rock Camp returns live and loud this summer

click to enlarge
Photo by Jen Cray
Girls Rockers from 2019 live at Will's Pub
Orlando Girls Rock Camp is happening this summer, and they'll be once again uplifting the next generation of rock talent in Central Florida.
Girls Rock organizers confirmed the dates for this year's camp — July 18-22 — with a location in downtown Orlando to be announced. The camp is open to girls and non-binary youth ages 8-17.
Orlando Girls Rock Camp returned to face-to-face action
last year, after a 2020 camp that was largely Zoom-based. Camp volunteers — most of who are drawn from local bands and related DIY outlets — instruct students on instruments, songwriting, creative collaboration and promotion.
The end goal is for all campers to group off in separate bands and work up a song to play at a live showcase at the end of the camp.
Cost for camp attendance is $50-$300 , on a sliding scale basis. For more information, visit the Orlando Girls Rock's website
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.