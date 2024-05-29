Orlando Girls Rock Camp presents 'Youth to the Front' all-ages concert

Beyond their transformative summer camp, they’ve recently been organizing more shows designed to give area youth unprecedented scene access. More than just safe spaces that allow kids to enjoy live music, these all-ages matinees are incubator showcases that actually give them the spotlight.
This lineup includes young femme-forward rock bands Preying Mantease and The Pheromones, as well as just-starting acts Catnap and S.M.O.P. featuring OGRC campers. Come glimpse the future now.
2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Will’s Pub, $10-$20.
Location Details
