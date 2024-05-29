BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Girls Rock Camp presents 'Youth to the Front' all-ages concert

Preying Mantease, The Pheromones, Catnap and S.M.O.P. all play

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 9:46 am

Orlando Girls Rock Camp presents "Youth To the Front" all-ages concert
Phtoo by Matt Keller Lehman
Orlando Girls Rock Camp presents "Youth To the Front" all-ages concert
The Orlando music scene is fostering its next wave in ways more active and conscious than ever before, and one of the strongest tides trying to lift these aspiring ships is Orlando Girls Rock Camp.

Beyond their transformative summer camp, they’ve recently been organizing more shows designed to give area youth unprecedented scene access. More than just safe spaces that allow kids to enjoy live music, these all-ages matinees are incubator showcases that actually give them the spotlight.

This lineup includes young femme-forward rock bands Preying Mantease and The Pheromones, as well as just-starting acts Catnap and S.M.O.P. featuring OGRC campers. Come glimpse the future now.

2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Will’s Pub, $10-$20.
Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
May 29, 2024

