Orlando gets the only Big Time Rush show in Florida this summer

The boy band ‘can’t get enough’ of the City Beautiful

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Big Time Rush - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Big Time Rush

Big Time Rush “can’t get enough” of their dedicated fanbase in the City Beautiful — the Nickelodeon-famous boy band is currently headed straight for Orlando.

BTR went on hiatus in 2014, but announced their return in 2021 with new music and a tour that sold out nearly every single date. Orlando has become a favored destination for the reunited group, with their most recent engagement being a 2022 gig at Addition Financial Arena.

This is the band’s second tour since their breakup, and fans are still steadfast and sticking with them, despite the hyperspeed nature of pop stardom in the 21st century. The group rose to fame through the Nickelodeon TV show Big Time Rush, a show based on four best friends who become a (yes) pop boy band. In real life, the group are indeed best friends and did sign a music deal with Columbia Records.

This concert is the band’s only Florida show, so make sure you don’t miss it.

Event Details
Big Time Rush, Max, Jax

Big Time Rush, Max, Jax

Sun., July 30, 7 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$19-$495
Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

37 events 277 articles

