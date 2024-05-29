BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Gay Chorus reveals the tuneful truth behind 'The Gay Agenda' this week

This is the final date in a run of Central Florida shows

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 9:54 am

Orlando Gay Chorus performs at Steinmetz this week - Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook
Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook
Orlando Gay Chorus performs at Steinmetz this week

Local show tunes fanatics, LGBTQ+ folks and allies are gathering this Sunday at Steinmetz to hear the Orlando Gay Chorus not only say "gay," but sing it loud and proud.

The Orlando Gay Chorus sings to make the world a better place (and maybe to give DeSantis a migraine). The setlist includes iconic songs like "A Change Is Gonna Come," "We Will Rise Up Together," "Some of My Best Friends Are Straight" and more to queerify your vibe.

As one of the largest mixed LGBTQ+ choruses in the country, this buoyant group was established on Valentine's Day 1990 and has been singing their truth joyously and passionately for decades. Don't have the scratch for a ticket? See a free performance June 9, at the Orlando Public Library downtown at 3 p.m. Bring a conservative relative along and wake them up to the tunefully gay agenda that is ... pride and acceptance and defiance.

4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center.

Event Details
Orlando Gay Chorus: "The Gay Agenda: Revealed"

Orlando Gay Chorus: "The Gay Agenda: Revealed"

Sun., June 2, 4 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20-$35

Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

May 29, 2024

