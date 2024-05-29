Orlando Gay Chorus reveals the tuneful truth behind 'The Gay Agenda' this week

Local show tunes fanatics, LGBTQ+ folks and allies are gathering this Sunday at Steinmetz to hear the Orlando Gay Chorus not only say "gay," but sing it loud and proud.
The Orlando Gay Chorus sings to make the world a better place (and maybe to give DeSantis a migraine). The setlist includes iconic songs like "A Change Is Gonna Come," "We Will Rise Up Together," "Some of My Best Friends Are Straight" and more to queerify your vibe.
As one of the largest mixed LGBTQ+ choruses in the country, this buoyant group was established on Valentine's Day 1990 and has been singing their truth joyously and passionately for decades. Don't have the scratch for a ticket? See a free performance June 9, at the Orlando Public Library downtown at 3 p.m. Bring a conservative relative along and wake them up to the tunefully gay agenda that is ... pride and acceptance and defiance.
4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center.
