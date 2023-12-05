Orlando Gay Chorus 'Make the Yuletide Gay' over two weekends in Central Florida

'Gay happy meetings,' as the old song goes!

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 5:28 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Gay Chorus make the Yuletide GAY for the next two weekends - Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook
Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook
Orlando Gay Chorus make the Yuletide GAY for the next two weekends
Look, I get the popular allure of holiday music. But space, taste and conscience preclude me from devoting serious column space to Trans-Siberian Orchestra or Mannheim Steamroller. The Orlando Gay Chorus, however, is an entirely different matter.

Besides being good in their own right, they celebrate the spirit with committed inclusivity. In their upcoming concert — fittingly and fabulously titled “Peace on Earth: Make the Yuletide GAY” — OGC will bring global flair to the holidays.

In addition to honoring the traditions of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, the chorus will sing in English, Swahili, Korean, Zulu, Spanish, Hawaiian, Mandarin Chinese and German. And of course, expect some extra personality in numbers like “A Hand for Mrs. Claus,” “The Christmas Can-Can” and “Dear Santa (Bring Me a Man).”

Orlando Gay Chorus will perform this show in both Orlando and Sanford over two weekends.

4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Harriet Coleman Center for the Arts, $15-$30; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, Ritz Theater, $28-$35.

