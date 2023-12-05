Orlando Gay Chorus 'Make the Yuletide Gay' over two weekends in Central Florida

Besides being good in their own right, they celebrate the spirit with committed inclusivity. In their upcoming concert — fittingly and fabulously titled “Peace on Earth: Make the Yuletide GAY” — OGC will bring global flair to the holidays.
In addition to honoring the traditions of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, the chorus will sing in English, Swahili, Korean, Zulu, Spanish, Hawaiian, Mandarin Chinese and German. And of course, expect some extra personality in numbers like “A Hand for Mrs. Claus,” “The Christmas Can-Can” and “Dear Santa (Bring Me a Man).”
Orlando Gay Chorus will perform this show in both Orlando and Sanford over two weekends.
4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Harriet Coleman Center for the Arts, $15-$30; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, Ritz Theater, $28-$35.
