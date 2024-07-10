BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando Fringe fave 'Jagged Little Live ’95' comes to Will's Pub for one night only

'You oughtta know' about this encore performance

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 4:32 pm

click to enlarge Fringe fave 'Jagged Little Live' comes to Will's Pub - Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe
Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe
Fringe fave 'Jagged Little Live' comes to Will's Pub
Alanis Morissette fans who were frustrated by the psychobabble script and sucky sound mix of the Jagged Little Pill Broadway tour should be more than satisfied by Jagged Little Live ’95, a high-test tribute concert covering the seminal 1995 album.

A Fringe favorite earlier this year, lead singer Alanna Chuyan fronts a fiery four-piece band as they tear through every track with tinnitus-inducing energy. In brief between-song banter, Alanna identifies with Alanis without pretending to personify her, sharing her own personal connection to the music without overexplaining its appeal.

Want to experience what it might have felt like to catch an early-career Morissette in an intimate venue, when she was just on the verge of achieving grunge-rock super-stardom? How about on the stage of Will’s Pub for that extra bit of vérité sweat and booze?

Opening the show are John David Williams playing R.E.M and Pearl Jam tribute Black Ledbetter.

6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $14.

Seth Kubersky

