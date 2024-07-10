Orlando Fringe fave 'Jagged Little Live ’95' comes to Will's Pub for one night only

A Fringe favorite earlier this year, lead singer Alanna Chuyan fronts a fiery four-piece band as they tear through every track with tinnitus-inducing energy. In brief between-song banter, Alanna identifies with Alanis without pretending to personify her, sharing her own personal connection to the music without overexplaining its appeal.
Want to experience what it might have felt like to catch an early-career Morissette in an intimate venue, when she was just on the verge of achieving grunge-rock super-stardom? How about on the stage of Will’s Pub for that extra bit of vérité sweat and booze?
Opening the show are John David Williams playing R.E.M and Pearl Jam tribute Black Ledbetter.
6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $14.
