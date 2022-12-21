Orlando experimental hip-hop duo OhTwo continue creative evolution with new album

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer OHTWO release eponymous new album

<a href="https://xylenerecords.bandcamp.com/album/ohtwo">OHTWO by OHTWO</a>

Since reshuffling after parting ways with member Sean Mingo, O-grown experimental hip-hop act OHTWO have been simultaneously settling into their new groove and pushing themselves forward.On their new, eponymous album on hometown label Xylene Records, OHTWO’s Byson and Faust have further dug into the uniquely intimate dance that can happen between producer and MC. The result here is impressively equal-footed, a crisp and clarified interplay with both forces shaping the sound.Even from the outset, OHTWO’s progressive rap has always looked beyond hip-hop fundamentalism. In a laudable sign that they remain committed to keeping their outlook in a constant gear of evolution, the new record takes a further post-rap step and ticks with a more assertive drum-and-bass kick.While OHTWO still weave mood with Faust’s articulate cloud-rap stylings, the sonic dynamism here keeps it in motion thanks to Byson’s restless beat work.The album features guest appearances by singer Honeybeamz, rapper 30racccz and Orlando industrial band TTN. The chemistry that defines this work, however, is one of focused artistic monogamy.now streams everywhere, with even a full version complete with visuals up on YouTube. But it can be fully yours as a name-your-price download on Xylene Records’ Bandcamp.