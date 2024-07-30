Orlando emo band Flowers for Emily releases new 'Plastic' EP ahead of East Coast tour

click to enlarge Photo by Hannah Howells Flowers for Emily release 'Plastic' ahead of upcoming tour

For music that started out pretty niche in the 1980s, emo has developed quite a wide horizon over the generations. On that spectrum, Flowers for Emily — the young Orlando trio of Killian Cuddy (bass, vocals), Andre Estorino (guitar, vocals) and Jay Conner (drums, vocals) — draw their lineage much more from the genre’s original punk roots than the sadboy confessionals of latter-day emo.Even when they’ve mined more melodic and tender territory, it’s often been with a sonically assertive hand. Still, their brand-new release — the three-songEP — is a particular standout in their catalog as a collection powered by the band’s most overt inspirations from heavy music to date.Sonically, Flowers for Emily’s new EP packs more guitar tonnage than ever and blasts its feelings with more force than anguish. Although melodic, opening track “Plastic” wears its hardcore and screamo DNA loud and proud. While “Mercy Courts”eventually builds into a screaming catharsis, its heaviness comes in the actual mood, which hangs in the air with a distinctly 1990s indie-rock brooding. Finally, the EP steps out on its heaviest foot yet with “Tar,”which rides an impressive grunge-gaze groan and sounds like Hum gone post-hardcore.TheEP releases Wednesday on all major streaming platforms and will also be featured on TLU's Spotify playlist. To properly celebrate, Montgomery Drive is holding a release show that night for Flowers for Emily, who’ll perform along with Orlando’s Wells and Tampa bands Novely and Charlie (). The show kicks off an East Coast tour for Flowers for Emily so go send ‘em off right.