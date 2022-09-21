Orlando electronic project Kurt Rambus ends two years of silence with new track 'Hert'

Photor courtesy Kurt Rambus/Illuminated Paths Kurt Rambus unleashed a new track this week

<a href="https://kurtrambus.bandcamp.com/track/hert">HERT by Kurt Rambus</a>

Nigel John is well-known as one of Orlando’s most intelligent and conceptual DJs. Under the guise of shadowy alter ego Kurt Rambus, he’s produced some of the most honed and distilled electronic music to come out of our scene.Fresh new single “HERT,” the first Rambus release in two years, is perhaps his most limber and liquid track yet, which is apt since the piece was created for a dancer friend. This time, the minimalist Kurt Rambus mystique rides a sleek electro slither with all the classic bass, clicks and cowbell.It’s an aerodynamic midnight drive that keeps the funk dark. “HERT” is available on Bandcamp.