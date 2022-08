Orlando DJ stalwarts Icey, Magic Mike, Kimball Collins and Baby Anne headline Labor Day bash

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo DJ Icey

A veritable Mount Rushmore of Orlando DJ legends will be joining up for a Labor Day weekend blowout.Breaks (and beyond) innovators DJ Icey , Magic Mike, Baby Anne , Kimball Collins and Jimmy Joslin will take turns behind the decks at Disney Springs to remind everyone why they put Orlando on the dance-music map in the 1990s DJ Icey, Magic Mike and friends throw down at the House of Blues on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Live Nation.