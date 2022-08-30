ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando DJ stalwarts Icey, Magic Mike, Kimball Collins and Baby Anne headline Labor Day bash

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 10:34 am

click to enlarge DJ Icey - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
DJ Icey

A veritable Mount Rushmore of Orlando DJ legends will be joining up for a Labor Day weekend blowout.

Breaks (and beyond) innovators DJ Icey, Magic Mike, Baby Anne, Kimball Collins and Jimmy Joslin will take turns behind the decks at Disney Springs to remind everyone why they put Orlando on the dance-music map in the 1990s.

DJ Icey, Magic Mike and friends throw down at the House of Blues on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Live Nation.



Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw when Roger Waters played the Amway Center in Orlando

Everything we saw when Roger Waters played the Amway Center in Orlando
Everything we saw when the Lumineers played the Amway Cener in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Lumineers played the Amway Center in Orlando
Everything we saw when Snail Mail played Orlando's Beacham this week

Everything we saw when Snail Mail played Orlando's Beacham this week

