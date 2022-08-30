Orlando DJ stalwarts Icey, Magic Mike, Kimball Collins and Baby Anne headline Labor Day bash

A veritable Mount Rushmore of Orlando DJ legends will be joining up for a Labor Day weekend blowout.
Breaks (and beyond) innovators DJ Icey
, Magic Mike, Baby Anne
, Kimball Collins and Jimmy Joslin will take turns behind the decks at Disney Springs to remind everyone why they put Orlando on the dance-music map in the 1990s
.
DJ Icey, Magic Mike and friends throw down at the House of Blues on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets
are available now through Live Nation.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.