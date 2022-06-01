Orlando DJ BMF hosts musical tribute to Prince this weekend

Ladies and gentlemen, we are gathered here …
Photo courtesy BMF/Facebook
Venerable Orlando DJ (and VJ) BMF this weekend pays multimedia tribute to the life and legacy of Prince with his "Purple Reign: A Prince Video Tribute," now in its 12th year this.
Taking over the big room at Will’s, the evening promises to be a masterclass in the bast catalog of the Purple One. The evening features vintage and rare performance clips in addition to selections BMF's bottomless crate of deep cuts and b-sides, all from the deft hands of a master DJ.
Purple Reign happens on Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m. at Will’s Pub. Tickets are $10.
–
