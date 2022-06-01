VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando DJ BMF hosts musical tribute to Prince this weekend

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 12:10 pm

PHOTO COURTESY BMF/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy BMF/Facebook

Ladies and gentlemen, we are gathered here …

Venerable Orlando DJ (and VJ) BMF this weekend pays multimedia tribute to the life and legacy of Prince with his "Purple Reign: A Prince Video Tribute," now in its 12th year this.

Taking over the big room at Will’s, the evening promises to be a masterclass in the bast catalog of the Purple One. The evening features vintage and rare performance clips in addition to selections BMF's bottomless crate of deep cuts and b-sides, all from the deft hands of a master DJ.

Purple Reign happens on Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m. at Will’s Pub. Tickets are $10.



