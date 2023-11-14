Orlando darkwavers Midi Memory are much more than just a Cathedral Bells side project

The band plays Digital Nature fest this weekend

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 3:52 pm

click to enlarge Matt Messore's Midi Memory drop memorable music - Photo by Chris Denmark
Photo by Chris Denmark
Matt Messore's Midi Memory drop memorable music
Having built a national name for his band Cathedral Bells, Matt Messore has been one of Orlando’s more notable indie successes in recent years. Now, he’s ready to step out with even newer vehicle Midi Memory.

While Midi Memory first premiered as a recording project with 2021 album Sensory Overload, it’s only recently blossomed into a live act that’ll make its hometown debut this weekend at the ambitious Digital Nature showcase. Since the debut album, Messore has been dropping a stream of Midi Memory singles since last year.

Coinciding with its emergence as a stage act, Midi Memory’s releases have resumed recently with single “Angel of Death” on Sept. 29 and about-to-be-released single “Give Up the Ghost” on Nov. 17. Although that’s an impressive run of five new songs, it’s only half of their upcoming sophomore album Far Gone and Out, due out Jan. 11, 2024.
In case you were wondering, as I was, if that album title is a Jesus & Mary Chain reference, it is. If you weren’t, then clearly you’re not much of a JAMC fan, says the guy whose column title is itself a Mary Chain nod. But don’t walk into Midi Memory expecting to hear that famous feedback.

In fact, Messore has stripped away any of Cathedral Bells’ lingering shoegaze haze in
favor of a cleaner darkwave sound for Midi Memory. While his signature melodies still maintain their soft lines, their contours are sleeker and more pronounced in Midi Memory’s pristine sonic setting.


With even deeper sonics and dimension, the new songs all signal a refined level up, and indeed the forthcoming Far Gone and Out LP is a remarkably closer, more sonorous experience as a whole. With increasing craft, Midi Memory is weaving a beguiling realm of alternative pop nostalgia, a dream state where taut synth-pop hooks and long post-punk moods mingle in a dance of stylish reflection.

The full LP isn’t released until the new year but half of it is streaming everywhere as singles, all of which are now atop TLU’s Spotify playlist. . Midi Memory’s live Orlando debut as a duo will be at this weekend’s all-day Digital Nature event taking over The Social and The Patio. (1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19)

New Orlando music fest Digital Nature happens in downtown Orlando in late November: Highlighting local practitioners of shoegaze, goth, alternative


