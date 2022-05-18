VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando dark-electronics showcase Panic! returns with Plack Blague

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 2:45 pm

click to enlarge Plack Blague at Stonewall in 2019 - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Plack Blague at Stonewall in 2019

Dark-electronic dance night and gig series Panic! saw us off into the neverending pandemic back in mid-March of 2020, when a show — featuring Automelodi from MONTREAL, Ortrotasce from Tampa Bay and Orlando's Mother Juno — was one fo the last shows we saw before everything shut down.

But now Panic! is returning with a bang next week with a new venue — Will's Pub — and a one-off headlining performance from industrial leather-daddy Plack Blague, who is an unmissable sweaty, masked spectacle live.

Plack Blague will be joined by SYZYGYX from Washington D.C. and Orlando's Pressure Kitten — who land on just the right side of Alien Sex Fiend with their industrial-metal sound.

Panic! happens on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.



Music Slideshows

Bleachers

Bleachers and Allison Ponthier took the sadness out of Tuesday night in Orlando
Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center

Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center
Role Model

Role Model modeled the future of pop performance at Orlando's Plaza Live
AJR dazzled Orlando on their 'OK Orchestra' tour

AJR dazzled Orlando on their 'OK Orchestra' tour

