Orlando dark-electronics showcase Panic! returns with Plack Blague

Photo by Matthew Moyer
Plack Blague at Stonewall in 2019
Dark-electronic dance night and gig series Panic! saw us off into the neverending pandemic back in mid-March of 2020, when a show — featuring Automelodi from MONTREAL, Ortrotasce from Tampa Bay and Orlando's Mother Juno — was one fo the last shows we saw before everything shut down.
But now Panic! is returning with a bang next week with a new venue — Will's Pub — and a one-off headlining performance from industrial leather-daddy Plack Blague, who is an unmissable sweaty, masked spectacle live.
Plack Blague will be joined by SYZYGYX from Washington D.C. and Orlando's Pressure Kitten — who land on just the right side of Alien Sex Fiend with their industrial-metal sound.
Panic! happens on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite
.
–
