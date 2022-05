Orlando dark-electronics showcase Panic! returns with Plack Blague

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Plack Blague at Stonewall in 2019

Dark-electronic dance night and gig series Panic! saw us off into the neverending pandemic back in mid-March of 2020, when a show — featuring Automelodi from MONTREAL, Ortrotasce from Tampa Bay and Orlando's Mother Juno — was one fo the last shows we saw before everything shut down.But now Panic! is returning with a bang next week with a new venue — Will's Pub — and a one-off headlining performance from industrial leather-daddy Plack Blague, who is an unmissable sweaty, masked spectacle live.Plack Blague will be joined by SYZYGYX from Washington D.C. and Orlando's Pressure Kitten — who land on just the right side of Alien Sex Fiend with their industrial-metal sound.Panic! happens on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite