Orlando dark-dance movers Crux bring Bero Bero, Offerings and more to Stardust Video

Headlining is Savannah act Bero Bero, whose synth-pop oozes 1980s style. Of particular note is Tampa’s Offerings, the seductively melodic darkwave solo project of Brianna Bullock. Locals complete the bill with the black-leather pop of L.U.S.T. and the late-night beats of newcomer Terradame.
It’ll be a night of electronic mystique that’s deep in aesthetic.
7 p.m. Friday, April 5, Stardust Video & Coffee.
