Orlando dark-dance movers Crux bring Bero Bero, Offerings and more to Stardust Video

'A night of electronic mystique'

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 11:56 am

Bero Bero return to Orlando this week - Photo courtesy Bero Bero/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Bero Bero/Bandcamp
Bero Bero return to Orlando this week
Befitting the ethos of dark dance night Crux, this lineup is a femme-forward slice of the region’s current electronic underground.

Headlining is Savannah act Bero Bero, whose synth-pop oozes 1980s style. Of particular note is Tampa’s Offerings, the seductively melodic darkwave solo project of Brianna Bullock. Locals complete the bill with the black-leather pop of L.U.S.T. and the late-night beats of newcomer Terradame.

It’ll be a night of electronic mystique that’s deep in aesthetic.

7 p.m. Friday, April 5, Stardust Video & Coffee.
BERO BERO, Offerings, L.U.S.T, terradame

Fri., April 5, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

$12
Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
April 3, 2024

