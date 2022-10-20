Orlando dance music reunion AAHZ will be back for November blowout

Photo courtesy Baby Anne/Facebook
Baby Anne will be at AAHZ
The annual autumn Orlando breaks reunion, AAHZ is back on for November. With a roster of very familiar names ready to spin into the wee hours.
The lineup features Kimball Collins, DJ Icey, Dave Cannalte, Tony Faline, Baby Anne (not retired!), Andy Hughes and John Debo. Several of the sets will be back-to-back for extra sweat and bleary eyes for the family the next day.
AAHZ happens on (when else?) the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Beacham. Tickets
are available available now online.
–
