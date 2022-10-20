ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando dance music reunion AAHZ will be back for November blowout

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 3:40 pm

Baby Anne will be at AAHZ - Photo courtesy Baby Anne/Facebook
Photo courtesy Baby Anne/Facebook
Baby Anne will be at AAHZ

The annual autumn Orlando breaks reunion, AAHZ is back on for November. With a roster of very familiar names ready to spin into the wee hours.

The lineup features Kimball Collins, DJ Icey, Dave Cannalte, Tony Faline, Baby Anne (not retired!), Andy Hughes and John Debo. Several of the sets will be back-to-back for extra sweat and bleary eyes for the family the next day.

AAHZ happens on (when else?) the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Beacham. Tickets are available available now online.



