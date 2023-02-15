Orlando country rockers Prison Wine are nearly ready to release their long-awaited debut record

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman Prison Wine are poised to release their debut album

“Debut” is a strange word to be applying to a band that’s been around for over a decade, but it’s apt for Orlando Southern-rock band Prison Wine.While they’ve been playing stages around here among some good musical company for years, they’re only now releasing their first full-length album.is 11 new tracks of country-fried rock that’s got easygoing vibes and a sturdy stomp.The soulful grooves and hot guitar licks give both a smooth ride and a solid kick, like a good bourbon. The album also features guest cameos by J.P. Thieme and the mighty Jessy Lynn Martens.The LP won’t be widely released until March 3 on Bandcamp, and not until March 24 for the other major streamers. But Prison Wine will have it available in both vinyl and CD at their release show on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Will’s Pub.To celebrate properly, the local boys have brought in the legendary Supersuckers to open up for them. Just kidding, Prison Wine are the local support for the illustrious country punks. But still, an irresistible confluence either way.