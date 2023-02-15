Orlando country rockers Prison Wine are nearly ready to release their long-awaited debut record

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Prison Wine are poised to release their debut album - Jim Leatherman
Jim Leatherman
Prison Wine are poised to release their debut album

“Debut” is a strange word to be applying to a band that’s been around for over a decade, but it’s apt for Orlando Southern-rock band Prison Wine.

While they’ve been playing stages around here among some good musical company for years, they’re only now releasing their first full-length album. Drowning Amanda Lynne is 11 new tracks of country-fried rock that’s got easygoing vibes and a sturdy stomp.

The soulful grooves and hot guitar licks give both a smooth ride and a solid kick, like a good bourbon. The album also features guest cameos by J.P. Thieme and the mighty Jessy Lynn Martens.

The LP won’t be widely released until March 3 on Bandcamp, and not until March 24 for the other major streamers. But Prison Wine will have it available in both vinyl and CD at their release show on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Will’s Pub.

To celebrate properly, the local boys have brought in the legendary Supersuckers to open up for them. Just kidding, Prison Wine are the local support for the illustrious country punks. But still, an irresistible confluence either way.

Event Details
Supersuckers, Prison Wine

Supersuckers, Prison Wine

Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

DeLand rapper Goldenboy Countup to drop new mixtape ‘Love Golden 2’ on Valentine’s Day

By Sarah Kinbar

Goldenboy Countup releases new mixtape 'Love Golden 2' on Valentine's Day

Country legend Emmylou Harris to play The Villages (no foolin') this weekend

By Jason Ferguson

Emmylou Harris is coming to the Villages. For real

John Mellencamp performs two-night residency at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

By Jason Ferguson

John Mellencamp holds down an Orlando performing residency this weekend

Rise Against headline HeartSupport, an Orlando music fest with a cause

By Ida V. Eskamani

Rise Against play the HeartSupport Fest on Sunday

Also in Music

Rise Against headline HeartSupport, an Orlando music fest with a cause

By Ida V. Eskamani

Rise Against play the HeartSupport Fest on Sunday

Mike and the Moonpies bring that sweet, sweet pedal steel to Orlando this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Mike and the Moonpies

John Mellencamp performs two-night residency at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

By Jason Ferguson

John Mellencamp holds down an Orlando performing residency this weekend

Otoboke Beaver bring their wild J-punk to the Social in Orlando on Saturday

By Bao Le-Huu

Otoboke Beaver comes to Orlando this weekend
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us