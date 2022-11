Photo courtesy Walker Hayes/Facebook Walker Hayes

Orlando country radio station K92 FM is putting on an all-star 'Jingle Jam' concert in December. And local country music fans must have been good all year, because the lineup is stacked.This holiday-themed show features newer country and roots stars Walker Hayes, Parmalee, Easton Corbin and Nate Smith.The Jingle Jam happens on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live. Tickets go on sale Friday. Nov. 11 through Ticketmaster