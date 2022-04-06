Orlando concert picks this weekend: Wolf-Face, The Darkness, Pearl and the Oysters

click to enlarge courtesy photo Wolf-Face

If you head out, be safe, be cool.

Wolf-Face 10-Year Anniversary Show: These Tampa cult heroes play punk rock while dressed as an all-Teen Wolf basketball team. If you know nothing more of them, that alone should be incentive enough to check them out. But if you do know them, then you know their shows are a total hoot — er, howl. With soaring anthems, a huge sense of fun and, again, wolf faces, these guys know how to get wild.

For their 10-year anniversary, you know Wolf Face will be coming a little extra. Notable openers are Gainesville's You Vandal and Orlando's Vicious Dreams. (8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Will's Pub, $10)

The Darkness: If ever there were times in need of escapism, these are them, baby. Few serve up classic rock glory with as much flamboyance and excess as these British peacocks. An orgy of guitars, falsettos and wardrobe, their shows push glam rock out to the blurred line between true belief and self-parody. And unlike Greta Van Fleet, their ridiculousness isn't unintentional. (6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, The Beacham, $32.50-$38.50)

click to enlarge Photo by Ian Clontz; Illustration by Manon David Pearl & the Oysters

Luna Luna, Dent May, Pearl & the Oysters: This chill bill is a distinguished trifecta of easy-listening indie pop. Dallas band Luna Luna specialize in slinky pop zephyrs with R&B grooves. Dent May has become an indie darling with his wondrous pop ways and soft-rock hues, but possibly the most notable feature is the homecoming of Florida-grown band Pearl & the Oysters. Since leaving Gainesville for L.A., their spacey lounge pop — which is like Stereolab for the Jetsons — has been released by labels like Burger and Feeltrip. (7 p.m. Monday, April 11, Henao Center Sound Garden, $16)

