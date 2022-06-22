VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando concert picks this weekend: Mariah the Scientist, The Ludes, Frank Turner and more

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 1:00 am

Mariah the Scientist plays the Social on Friday
Mariah the Scientist plays the Social on Friday Photo courtesy Mariah the Scientist/Facebook

Mariah the Scientist: As R&B rides its most potent and forward wave in generations, the lane is thankfully wide open for left-leaning young artists like Atlanta’s Mariah the Scientist to shape the pop-music landscape. With rapidly rocketing stock, the rise of this bright star is only just beginning. This could be the last time you see her in a room this intimate. (6 p.m. Friday, June 24, The Social, $27.50)

The Ludes, Cinema Stereo, Howling Midnight: Indie, schmindie. Sometimes you just need to straight rock the fuck out. That’s precisely what this trifecta of guitar-powered Orlando bands are all about. The Ludes specialize in heavy blues rock that’s a speedball of grime, brawn and nasty-ass riffs. Howling Midnight are a diesel-jacked two-piece act who manage a mammoth Queens of the Stone Age sound out of an agile Black Keys setup. And hard-rock purists Cinema Stereo deliver power with flamboyance. Lighters up. (8 p.m. Friday, June 24, Will’s Pub, $10)

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, The Bouncing Souls, The Bronx, Pet Needs: Soulful folk-punk icon Frank Turner and melodic New Jersey punk heroes the Bouncing Souls are known and reliable quantities. But the downticket bands on this bill are what make this a blowout show. First and foremost, the freewheeling hardcore glory of L.A.’s the Bronx is a total party, while England’s Pet Needs will bring rousing punk raucousness from across the pond. Add it all up and you’ve got one stacked night. (5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, House of Blues, $36.50-$79.75)

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando
Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua

