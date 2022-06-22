Orlando concert picks this weekend: Mariah the Scientist, The Ludes, Frank Turner and more

If you go out, be safe, be cool.As R&B rides its most potent and forward wave in generations, the lane is thankfully wide open for left-leaning young artists like Atlanta’s Mariah the Scientist to shape the pop-music landscape. With rapidly rocketing stock, the rise of this bright star is only just beginning. This could be the last time you see her in a room this intimate.Indie, schmindie. Sometimes you just need to straight rock the fuck out. That’s precisely what this trifecta of guitar-powered Orlando bands are all about. The Ludes specialize in heavy blues rock that’s a speedball of grime, brawn and nasty-ass riffs. Howling Midnight are a diesel-jacked two-piece act who manage a mammoth Queens of the Stone Age sound out of an agile Black Keys setup. And hard-rock purists Cinema Stereo deliver power with flamboyance. Lighters up.Soulful folk-punk icon Frank Turner and melodic New Jersey punk heroes the Bouncing Souls are known and reliable quantities. But the downticket bands on this bill are what make this a blowout show. First and foremost, the freewheeling hardcore glory of L.A.’s the Bronx is a total party, while England’s Pet Needs will bring rousing punk raucousness from across the pond. Add it all up and you’ve got one stacked night.

