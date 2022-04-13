Orlando concert picks this week: Will Quinlan, Jazzy Soto, Octopoulpe

Photo by Punkie, courtesy Octoloupe/Facebook Octopoulpe

If you go out, be safe, be cool.Anyone who’s anyone in the region’s Americana scene has respect for this Tampa Bay veteran, and the reasons are many. With his aching voice, emotional depth and sterling taste, few turn heartbreak into majesty like him. This Orlando return marks an especially royal edition of the Laundry Sessions.Last year, Orlando’s Grand Collab crew dropped an ace out of nowhere when they debuted this dynamic young singer with an EP that was one of the best homegrown releases of 2021. This engagement is an up-close chance to see this promising new voice in the spotlight.As a conceptual and tech-minded take on the one-man band, Octopoulpe manages a whole lot for one dude. With his drum rig, he not only pounds out furious math-punk beats but also triggers other audio and video to produce a full-on sensory experience. The result is a display of physical and technical wizardry that can hit with Lightning Bolt insanity. Notable local openers Fond and TTN will bring rock thrills of their own.

[email protected]