VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando concert picks this week: Will Quinlan, Jazzy Soto, Octopoulpe

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 11:28 am

Octopoulpe - PHOTO BY PUNKIE, COURTESY OCTOLOUPE/FACEBOOK
Photo by Punkie, courtesy Octoloupe/Facebook
Octopoulpe

If you go out, be safe, be cool.

Will Quinlan: Anyone who’s anyone in the region’s Americana scene has respect for this Tampa Bay veteran, and the reasons are many. With his aching voice, emotional depth and sterling taste, few turn heartbreak into majesty like him. This Orlando return marks an especially royal edition of the Laundry Sessions. (7 p.m. Friday, April 15, Dirty Laundry, free)

Jazzy Soto: Last year, Orlando’s Grand Collab crew dropped an ace out of nowhere when they debuted this dynamic young singer with an EP that was one of the best homegrown releases of 2021. This engagement is an up-close chance to see this promising new voice in the spotlight. (10 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Lil Indies, free)

Octopoulpe, Fond, TTN: As a conceptual and tech-minded take on the one-man band, Octopoulpe manages a whole lot for one dude. With his drum rig, he not only pounds out furious math-punk beats but also triggers other audio and video to produce a full-on sensory experience. The result is a display of physical and technical wizardry that can hit with Lightning Bolt insanity. Notable local openers Fond and TTN will bring rock thrills of their own. (8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, Will’s Pub, $10)

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Trending

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

By Alex Galbraith

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

Musical Milk District takeover Rockin' Robinson is back in May

By Matthew Moyer

Oklahoma Stackhouse

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea heading to Orlando's Amway Center this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Pitbull

Legendary nightclub Barbarella has left downtown Orlando. Here's why that's a big deal

By Bao Le-Huu

Barbarella downtown circa early 2022

Also in Music

Concert calendars are in full bloom across Orlando, and the next six weeks are gonna be epic

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando spring concert guide 2022

Celebrity DJ Steve Aoki spins at Orlando's Vanguard this month

By Matthew Moyer

Celebrity DJ Steve Aoki spins at Orlando's Vanguard this month

Musical Milk District takeover Rockin' Robinson is back in May

By Matthew Moyer

Oklahoma Stackhouse

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea heading to Orlando's Amway Center this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Pitbull
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us