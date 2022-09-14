ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando concert picks this week: Wilderado, Jack White, DJ BMF goes freestyle

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Wilderado play Orlando on Sunday - Photo by Grant Spanier
Photo by Grant Spanier
Wilderado play Orlando on Sunday


If you’re coming out, be safe, be cool.

DJ BMF’s Set It Off: Maybe I’m biased as both a fan and a Floridian, but freestyle music doesn’t often get its due. Because of its Latin pulse, freestyle was a particularly Florida and New York thing, absolutely ruling our dance floors and roller rinks in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Luckily, though, Orlando legend DJ BMF has kept that funky flame alive for years with his Set It Off freestyle parties, which revive all the sights and sounds of that golden time with his vast music-video archive. Besides what I’m praying will be copious shots of Stevie B’s glorious mane, expect BMF to flex an entire night’s worth of classic and deep club cuts from the likes of Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Exposé, TKA, Cover Girls, et al. Now where dem Z Cavariccis at?

Event Details
Set It Off: Freestyle Night

Set It Off: Freestyle Night

Sat., Sept. 17, 9 p.m.

Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$10

Wilderado, Michigander: For a band that only just released a debut album last October, Tulsa’s Wilderado are coming with impressive momentum, already leaving a long list of sold-out dates on this tour. Specializing in an effortlessly smooth and anthemic brand of rootsy indie rock, their sky-wide melodies roll with scale and horsepower.

Opening will be the equally soaring Michigander, whose open-armed indie rock abounds with earnest folk sensibilities and enormous pop instinct.

Event Details
Wilderado, Michigander

Wilderado, Michigander

Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$18

Jack White: Any time Jack White comes near, it’s a big fucking deal. But the modern rock god is coming on a banner year that’s produced a two-album salvo that illustrates not just his singularly iconic style but his astonishing range.

Event Details
Jack White, Cat Power

Jack White, Cat Power

Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$55-$125

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

