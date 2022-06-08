VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando concert picks this week: Timothy Eerie, Rakim, Cigano Swing

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 1:00 am

Rakim plays Ace Cafe on Saturday - PHOTO COURTESY ACE CAFE/TICKETWEB
Photo courtesy Ace Cafe/Ticketweb
Rakim plays Ace Cafe on Saturday

If you go out, be safe, be cool.

Timothy Eerie, The Dreambows, 0 Miles Per Hour, Get With This: This concert is a noteworthy pan-Florida showcase of underground rock. Around here, we know Orlando psych traditionalists Timothy Eerie are always a reliably heady trip. But the Dreambows are a good West Palm Beach psych-pop band whose recordings feature frequent cameos by Surfer Blood frontman John Paul Pitts all over the place — behind the board, on all sorts of instruments and on the mic. Also featured are young Orlando act 0 Miles Per Hour, who are a nova of chunk, fuzz and punk. Finally, South Florida group Get With This are what Oasis would sound like if they listened to more punk rock. (8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Will’s Pub, $10)

Cigano Swing: If you miss the formerly frequent performances and residencies by area gypsy-jazz combo the Cook Trio like I do, then this show is an absolute imperative. Comprised of Allen Kooken (guitar), André Santana (guitar) and Geordan Raisler (double bass), Cigano Swing are a new jazz-manouche trio trying to bring that hot Django Reinhardt steeze back on the local scene. About time, too. Of all the jazz styles represented locally, gypsy-jazz is one that you don’t have to be a deep jazz head to dig. For all its technical guitar virtuosity, gypsy-jazz is all about spirit and swing. More of that around here is a good thing. (8 p.m. Friday, June 10, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $25)

Rakim: Few rappers in all of hip-hop are as revered as Rakim. He and former partner Eric B. were kings of rap music’s golden age and one of hip-hop’s most defining combos. But it was Rakim’s voice that gave them the weight and gravitas. The quintessence of the MC’s MC, Rakim’s velvet delivery is a model of ice and steel. Add in his stone-cold lyricism and the sum total is just unfuckwithable. To this day, 1987’s “I Ain’t No Joke” still stands as one of the toughest-ass takedowns ever and is the song I wish would play every damn time I walk into a room. More than just the GOAT, the man’s a living god. Do not miss this chance to get up close. Sharing the bill will be DJs Heron and Sandman.
(8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Ace Cafe, $35-$100)

[email protected]

Music Slideshows

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua
Everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone and everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues
Grave Return, Curtains and the Hamiltons

Orlando punks the Hamiltons, Grave Return and Curtains kick out the jams at three-way record release show
Everything we saw when Bikini Kill played Orlando this weekend

Everything we saw when Bikini Kill played Orlando this weekend

Alternative band Blue October headed to Orlando's House of Blues in December

By Matthew Moyer

Alternative band Blue October headed to Orlando's House of Blues in December

Reflecting on a life lived with the music of Paul McCartney, ahead of his Orlando stadium show

By Ida V. Eskamani

Return of the Macca

George Clinton's Parliament Funkadelic come to Eatonville's Zora! Festival this weekend

By Shelton Hull

George Clinton

Robert Callender's lost psychedelic masterpiece 'The Way' will be performed in Orlando, and nowhere else

By Kyle Eagle

Robert Callender's lost psychedelic masterpiece 'The Way' will be performed in Orlando, and nowhere else

Orlando's C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels release a new slice of spectral country music

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels release a new slice of spectral country music

New music and new directions from Orlando artists Swamburger and Bryan Raymond

By Bao Le-Huu

Scarlet Monk and Swamburger

Vibra Urbana returns to Orlando this month

By Maitane Orue

Vibra Urbana returns to Orlando this month

Robert Callender's lost psychedelic masterpiece 'The Way' will be performed in Orlando, and nowhere else

By Kyle Eagle

Robert Callender's lost psychedelic masterpiece 'The Way' will be performed in Orlando, and nowhere else
