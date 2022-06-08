Orlando concert picks this week: Timothy Eerie, Rakim, Cigano Swing

Photo courtesy Ace Cafe/Ticketweb Rakim plays Ace Cafe on Saturday

Timothy Eerie, The Dreambows, 0 Miles Per Hour, Get With This: This concert is a noteworthy pan-Florida showcase of underground rock. Around here, we know Orlando psych traditionalists Timothy Eerie are always a reliably heady trip. But the Dreambows are a good West Palm Beach psych-pop band whose recordings feature frequent cameos by Surfer Blood frontman John Paul Pitts all over the place — behind the board, on all sorts of instruments and on the mic. Also featured are young Orlando act 0 Miles Per Hour, who are a nova of chunk, fuzz and punk. Finally, South Florida group Get With This are what Oasis would sound like if they listened to more punk rock. (8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Will’s Pub, $10)



Cigano Swing: If you miss the formerly frequent performances and residencies by area gypsy-jazz combo the Cook Trio like I do, then this show is an absolute imperative. Comprised of Allen Kooken (guitar), André Santana (guitar) and Geordan Raisler (double bass), Cigano Swing are a new jazz-manouche trio trying to bring that hot Django Reinhardt steeze back on the local scene. About time, too. Of all the jazz styles represented locally, gypsy-jazz is one that you don’t have to be a deep jazz head to dig. For all its technical guitar virtuosity, gypsy-jazz is all about spirit and swing. More of that around here is a good thing. (8 p.m. Friday, June 10, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $25)



Rakim: Few rappers in all of hip-hop are as revered as Rakim. He and former partner Eric B. were kings of rap music’s golden age and one of hip-hop’s most defining combos. But it was Rakim’s voice that gave them the weight and gravitas. The quintessence of the MC’s MC, Rakim’s velvet delivery is a model of ice and steel. Add in his stone-cold lyricism and the sum total is just unfuckwithable. To this day, 1987’s “I Ain’t No Joke” still stands as one of the toughest-ass takedowns ever and is the song I wish would play every damn time I walk into a room. More than just the GOAT, the man’s a living god. Do not miss this chance to get up close. Sharing the bill will be DJs Heron and Sandman.

(8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Ace Cafe, $35-$100)



