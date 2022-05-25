VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando concert picks this week: Rebel Bass, Bikini Kill, Hamiltons, Grave Return, Curtains

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 1:00 am

Grave Return play Saturday at Will's Pub - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN COURTESY GRAVE RETURN/FACEBOOK
Photo by Jim Leatherman courtesy Grave Return/Facebook
Grave Return play Saturday at Will's Pub

If you go out, be safe, be cool.

The Hamiltons, Curtains, Grave Return: More than just a showcase of bands, this roster is a living museum of Orlando punk history. The members of these acts pack a sterling collective pedigree from stints in a long and deep list of star Orlando bands. This event will be a celebration of their recent cross pollinations. A double release show for a couple of 7-inch splits that the Hamiltons did with both Curtains and Grave Return, this happening is a rare concentration of local legacy talent. The show will also celebrate the one-year mark of DCxPC Live releasing live albums on vinyl. Awesome & the Asskickers will be the special afterparty guest. (8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Will’s Pub, $7)

Rebel Bass featuring the Crystal Method, LTJ Bukem: Originally, nu-breaks heroes Stanton Warriors were slated to headline this bass congregation before having to cancel. So instead of leaving a big hole at the top of the roster, the organizers pulled a massive rabbit out the hat and landed chart-topping breaks crossover act the Crystal Method to bring major-league cred alongside drum-and-bass pioneer LTJ Bukem. They top a big lineup that also includes Christian Martin, Hydroz, Left/Right, Armanni Reign, Mark Sanchez, Shade, Circle K with MC Collaborator, SST, Tool Time x Losman, Si-Dog, JME, Recstar, JRok and DJ Dizzy. The old school is back in session. (5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Ace Cafe, $50-$75)

Bikini Kill: If ever there were a sociopolitical climate that needed Bikini Kill to return, this is it. It’s taken bombshell revelations from the highest corridors of American power to only begin awakening many of us to the fact that the war on women has been going on this whole time. Now, unfortunately, we’re way behind in the culture wars. But like a prescient battle cry, these singularly influential feminist punks have reunited and are finally coming here to hopefully not just rock us but stoke the fire of our discontent into critical mass just in time for the midterm elections. History will be made here with this intensely anticipated show. Opening will be blistering Miami art-rockers Glass Body. (6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29, The Plaza Live, $32.50-$40)

