VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando concert picks this week: MC Chris, Nova Rex, Valient Thorr

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 10:42 am

Valient Thorr back at Will's Puhb wayyyyy back in 2013
Valient Thorr back at Will's Puhb wayyyyy back in 2013 Photo by Christopher Keith Garcia

If you go out, be safe, be cool.

MC Chris, Crunk Witch: MC Chris has long reigned as one of nerdcore’s most illustrious idols. That’s why it’s a pretty big deal that he’ll soon be done with touring. This year’s tour will be his final one and will conclude this summer. While he isn’t necessarily giving up music, this will be the last time you’ll get to see him live on stage. In tow for MC Chris’ last hurrah will be Maine nerd-dance act Crunk Witch. (8 p.m., Thursday, June 30, Will’s Pub, $15)

Nova Rex: Although this performance is a sideshow of an Orlando Predators game, it’s still noteworthy, especially for rock historians and nostalgists for spandex metal. Basically the Anvil of hair bands, this 1980s Canadian group were brought back into the public consciousness with the 2011 documentary Nova Rex: Ain’t Easy Being Cheesy, which was surprisingly Florida-centric and featured lots of Orlando footage and refreshing candor about their, ahem, art. Go Preds! (6:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, Amway Center, $19-$80)

Valient Thorr, Savage Master, Early Moods, American Party Machine: America used to be known for democracy. At least we still have rock & roll. So if you really wanna do July 4 weekend right, you’ll be at this show, which will pop off like a cannon of bald eagles on fire. North Carolina headliners Valient Thorr are one of rock’s most euphoric live experiences, with their combination of ecstatic showmanship and hard-partying, denim-vest anthems. Then there’s the ridiculous glory of Orlando’s American Party Machine, as close to a homegrown equivalent to Valient Thorr as there’s ever been. Rounding out this maximum bill will be the camp-tastic occult metal of Louisville’s Savage Master and the powerful retro doom of L.A.’s Early Moods. (8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, Will’s Pub, $15)

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Trending

SeaWorld hosts Electric Ocean concert series with Fuel, P.O.D. and more

By Matthew Moyer

Fuel

Things to do in Orlando, June 30–July 3: NoCap, James Hype, American Vaudeville Spectacular

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Call In Dead play Uncle Lou's Sunday

Orlando evilcore legends Bloodlet return (once again) after a lengthy slumber

By Matthew Moyer

Bloodlet play Friday at Will's Pub

Kraftwerk's show in Orlando on Wednesday is a can't-miss proposition

By Daniel Fuller

They are the robots: Kraftwerk live

Also in Music

Orlando evilcore legends Bloodlet return (once again) after a lengthy slumber

By Matthew Moyer

Bloodlet play Friday at Will's Pub

Jangle-pop gems from Orlando's Daisy Chain, and a split single from Grave Return and the Hamiltons impresses

By Bao Le-Huu

Daisy-Chain

Kraftwerk's show in Orlando on Wednesday is a can't-miss proposition

By Daniel Fuller

They are the robots: Kraftwerk live

Orlando songbird Beth McKee and her band return with a honed and cohesive slice of Southern style

By Bao Le-Huu

The Beth McKee Band
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us