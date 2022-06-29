Orlando concert picks this week: MC Chris, Nova Rex, Valient Thorr

If you go out, be safe, be cool.MC Chris has long reigned as one of nerdcore’s most illustrious idols. That’s why it’s a pretty big deal that he’ll soon be done with touring. This year’s tour will be his final one and will conclude this summer. While he isn’t necessarily giving up music, this will be the last time you’ll get to see him live on stage. In tow for MC Chris’ last hurrah will be Maine nerd-dance act Crunk Witch.Although this performance is a sideshow of an Orlando Predators game, it’s still noteworthy, especially for rock historians and nostalgists for spandex metal. Basically the Anvil of hair bands, this 1980s Canadian group were brought back into the public consciousness with the 2011 documentary Nova Rex: Ain’t Easy Being Cheesy, which was surprisingly Florida-centric and featured lots of Orlando footage and refreshing candor about their, ahem, art. Go Preds!America used to be known for democracy. At least we still have rock & roll. So if you really wanna do July 4 weekend right, you’ll be at this show, which will pop off like a cannon of bald eagles on fire. North Carolina headliners Valient Thorr are one of rock’s most euphoric live experiences, with their combination of ecstatic showmanship and hard-partying, denim-vest anthems. Then there’s the ridiculous glory of Orlando’s American Party Machine, as close to a homegrown equivalent to Valient Thorr as there’s ever been. Rounding out this maximum bill will be the camp-tastic occult metal of Louisville’s Savage Master and the powerful retro doom of L.A.’s Early Moods.

[email protected]